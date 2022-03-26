Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.82. The company had a trading volume of 753,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

