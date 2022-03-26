Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.40) to GBX 781 ($10.28) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 815 ($10.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.87.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

