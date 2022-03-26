Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.39.
Shares of LABP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.