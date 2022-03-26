Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of LABP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

