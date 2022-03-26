Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

