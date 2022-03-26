Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Ho purchased 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $274,151.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 27,300 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,263 shares of company stock worth $1,065,493. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

