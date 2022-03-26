Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 779.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 138,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period.

NYSE:BWG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

