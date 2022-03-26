Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Legrand from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.