Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Legrand from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

LGRDY stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.