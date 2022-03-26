Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

Analysts at China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.90. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

