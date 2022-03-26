Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.83.
LBRDK opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $194.05.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
