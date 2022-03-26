Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
LILA opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.40.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
