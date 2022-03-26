Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of LTH opened at $14.47 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

