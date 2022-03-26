Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.92

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.92 and traded as high as C$44.64. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$42.96, with a volume of 1,125,253 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

