LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.62.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 644,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

