Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading Up 0.6%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 24,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.