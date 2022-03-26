LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.