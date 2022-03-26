LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

