Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 880,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.