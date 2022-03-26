Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

MGNI stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magnite by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Magnite by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magnite by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Magnite by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

