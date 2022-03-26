Maker (MKR) Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $33.26 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,012.08 or 0.04501568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00035895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00112549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

