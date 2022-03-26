MakiSwap (MAKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,996.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,996.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.34 or 0.07029013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.45 or 0.99996653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043494 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

