MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $873.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.96.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.