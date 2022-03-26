Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 222,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 142,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

