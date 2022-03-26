Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)
