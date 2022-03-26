Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 308,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 271,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 229,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.