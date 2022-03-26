McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

MCD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.58. 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,958. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

