MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,968,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,586. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.08.

About MDM Permian (Get Rating)

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

