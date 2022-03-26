MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,968,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,586. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.08.
About MDM Permian
