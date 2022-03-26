MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,196. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,474,671 shares of company stock worth $89,304,035. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

