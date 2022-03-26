MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Several analysts have commented on DB shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. 3,487,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650,392. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

