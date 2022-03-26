MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,824. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

About Lightspeed POS (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.