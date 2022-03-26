MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,860,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854,788. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.90. The firm has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

