MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 18,493 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,327. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average is $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

