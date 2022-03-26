MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Financial Review

MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27%

7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MeaTech 3D and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 356.05%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 25.25 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. It has a collaboration agreement with Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. to develop a poly-ether-ketone-ketone silicon nitride composite based on OXPEKK SC solution casting technology. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

