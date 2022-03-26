MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

MedAvail stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 107,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,958. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MedAvail by 172.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

