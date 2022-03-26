Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) PT Raised to €5.60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GETVF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

