MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 265.4% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

