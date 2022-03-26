Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) vs. Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion 0.91 -$88.94 million N/A N/A Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.26 $14.91 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mitchells & Butlers and Meritage Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36%

Risk & Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mitchells & Butlers (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

