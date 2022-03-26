Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Decreased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 8.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.93. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

