Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $36.51 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Metronome has a market cap of $36.51 million and $22,297.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.07012040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,163.83 or 0.99708717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043728 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,945,990 coins and its circulating supply is 13,801,416 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.