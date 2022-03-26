Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $31,854.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

