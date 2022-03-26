Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 3,030 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.70.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

