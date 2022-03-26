Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 18,090,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.