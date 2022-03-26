Meyer Handelman Co. Has $29.44 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

