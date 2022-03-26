Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 1,060 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

