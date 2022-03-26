Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,373 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 66,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 4,694,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

