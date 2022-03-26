Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 8,614 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 6,223,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

