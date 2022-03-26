MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 293.0% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of CIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,899. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

