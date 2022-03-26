MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,525. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

