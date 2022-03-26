M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.88 on Thursday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

