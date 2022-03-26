Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.84). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.50. The company has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22.

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

