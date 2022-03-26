Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.84). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.50. The company has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22.
About Microgen (LON:MCGN)
