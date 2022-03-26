Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report $7.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $32.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $40.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,435,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,186,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

