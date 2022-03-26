Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

